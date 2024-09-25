A cut above: Jackson's Barbershop receives historic recognition

HOUSTON, Texas -- Jackson's Barbershop opened its doors seventy years ago, and with it, a lasting legacy of community and connection.

"Everyone used to come to this barbershop. I'm talking about cars lined all up and down the streets," Barber Joel Jackson said.

Alvin Jackson and his family founded the barber shop in 1954. His son, Johnie, currently owns the business. He said during the civil rights era, the barbershop became more than a place to get haircuts, "The community came in together and discussed many of the socioeconomic issues of the day."

Today, Jackson's Barbershop remains a vital part of the neighborhood, offering mentoring programs and free back-to-school haircuts. Recently, the business received a Texas Historical Marker.

