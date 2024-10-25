Chickie's and Pete's pays tribute to former Eagle Jason Kelce with costume contest
Friday, October 25, 2024 3:42PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chickie's and Pete's paid tribute to former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce in a memorable way.
The South Philadelphia location held a look-a-like contest.
Check out some of the more memorable costumes in the video above.
The restaurant handed out big prizes, including Eagles tickets and a gold necklace.
