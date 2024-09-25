  • Full Story
Philadelphia teacher who inspired creator of 'Abbott Elementary' discusses new book

ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:25PM
Philly teacher who inspired creator of 'Abbott Elementary' writes book
Joyce Abbott details her remarkable life and the lessons she learned from nearly 30 years of teaching in her new book.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia teacher who inspired the creator of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' has written her first book.

In it, Joyce Abbott details her remarkable life and the lessons she learned from nearly 30 years of teaching.

Abbott, who is humble as can be, told Action News' Alicia Vitarelli that the spotlight from the hit comedy came as a bit of a surprise.

She also said that part of her journey came from watching the 6abc evening newscast one night and hearing a surprise call to action.

Watch the video above to learn more about Abbott's journey and her new book.

