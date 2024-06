Learn about aviation history at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania has one of the largest collections of rotorcraft.

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania has one of the largest collections of rotorcraft.

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania has one of the largest collections of rotorcraft.

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania has one of the largest collections of rotorcraft.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this edition of One Tank Trips, we are taking you to a place where you can learn about aviation history.

The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania has one of the largest collections of rotorcraft.

It's located at 1220 American Boulevard.

There are interactive, fun exhibits for all ages.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards take us there.