Meet Madelyn Morrison, youth center program director at The Attic Youth Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her job and her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center in Philly.
"I am a woman of trans experience," she said. "I started transitioning rather young - about 16, 17 years old. People say, 'When did you discover that you were trans inside, baby?' I knew that when I was a child. A toddler."
Like many other people in the LGBTQ+ community, these people build a family that crosses generations, genders, races, religions, classes, and together they celebrate "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."
