Meet Madelyn Morrison, youth center program director at The Attic Youth Center

Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center.

Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center.

Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center.

Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her job and her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center in Philly.

"I am a woman of trans experience," she said. "I started transitioning rather young - about 16, 17 years old. People say, 'When did you discover that you were trans inside, baby?' I knew that when I was a child. A toddler."

Like many other people in the LGBTQ+ community, these people build a family that crosses generations, genders, races, religions, classes, and together they celebrate "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Watch the Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be special streaming anytime here or on the 6abc app.