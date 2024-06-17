WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Meet Madelyn Morrison, youth center program director at The Attic Youth Center

WPVI logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 2:15PM
Meet Madelyn Morrison, youth program director at Attic Youth Center
Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Madelyn Morrison brings her life experience to her job and her community as director of programs with The Attic Youth Center in Philly.

"I am a woman of trans experience," she said. "I started transitioning rather young - about 16, 17 years old. People say, 'When did you discover that you were trans inside, baby?' I knew that when I was a child. A toddler."

Like many other people in the LGBTQ+ community, these people build a family that crosses generations, genders, races, religions, classes, and together they celebrate "Our America: Who I'm Meant To Be."

Watch the Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be special streaming anytime here or on the 6abc app.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW