Mickey Mouse Delivers Toys Around The World For Charity

New York City -- In this holiday season, Mickey Mouse is traveling around the world to help deliver toys to kids in need as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. He kicked off his trip at Disney Store in New York City and will travel around the world from Tokyo to Aulani to Disneyland to Walt Disney World, all while supporting the Disney Ultimate toy Drive and the Marines Toys for Tots program.

In this journey, Mickey is making 12 stops, visiting schools, hospitals, and nonprofits along the way. It's all made possible thanks to donations.