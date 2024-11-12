American Treasure Tour Museum features decades-old pop culture artifacts in Montgomery County

On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited a place where you can revisit decades of pop culture artifacts from before the digital age.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited a place where you can revisit decades of pop culture artifacts from before the digital age.

Fair warning, The American Treasure Tour Museum is a little weird, but officials say they hold that label proudly.

The museum itself is a wonder.

It's located in Oaks, Montgomery County, which is roughly an hour or so away from Philadelphia.

What starts as a short drive can end with a long trip back in time, a window to the past.

Action News Photojournalist Mike Niklauski has more in the video above.