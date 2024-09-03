  • Watch Now
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Pocono Mountains is a blast from the past

ByZach DeWever WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 3, 2024 10:03PM
The Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm shows visitors how a family of German immigrants lived off the land roughly 150 years ago.

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News traveled back in time.

From plowing the field by horse to canning food, it's an experience that makes you appreciate the simpler things in life.

The farm is located in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania in the Pocono Mountains, about two hours from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Zach DeWever has more on this blast from the past in the video above.

