Red Caboose Motel at Paradise Station in Lancaster Co. offers unique overnight stay

Anyone taking a trip out to the one-of-a-kind station has the chance to stay overnight in one of its distinctive motel rooms.

RONKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News rode the train into Paradise Station.

The family-owned Red Caboose Motel at Paradise Station is located about an hour and a half from Philadelphia in Ronks, Lancaster County.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards has more on the iconic destination in the video above.