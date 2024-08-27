Tiki Murph in Delaware offers roadside taste of tropical paradise

Tiki Murph is a beloved attraction located in Milford, Delaware. It's just under two hours away from Philadelphia.

MILFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News got a roadside taste of tropical paradise.

The roadside stop is a fan favorite among beachgoers as they head to the picturesque shores in Delaware or Maryland.

It showcases a stunning array of tiki carvings, each crafted by a local artisan. They're also all created on-site.

Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has more on the iconic attraction in the video above.