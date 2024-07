Pa. man combines motorcycle, Chevy to create roadworthy bumper car

A Pennsylvania man took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

A Pennsylvania man took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

A Pennsylvania man took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

A Pennsylvania man took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

A Pennsylvania man is bumping into a new chapter in his life.

Dan Hryhorcoff took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

Action News photojournalist Dave Edwards shows us the incredible creation.