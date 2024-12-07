Penn State fans arrive in Indianapolis ahead of Big 10 Championship game

If you or a relative went to Penn State, it's a safe bet you'll be in front of the TV Saturday night as the Nittany Lions face top-ranked Oregon in the Big 10 Championship.

INDIANAPOLIS (WPVI) -- We are one day out from kickoff in a hugely consequential college football game.



If you're really lucky, you may be there in person.



Action News' John Paul traveled to Indianapolis and caught up with fans ahead of the game.

