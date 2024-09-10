6abc Action News gets exclusive first look at the presidential debate stage in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc Action News got an exclusive look at the stage where fmr. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will debate in Philadelphia.

The podiums are just a few steps from the moderators' desk - and from each other.

Sharrie Williams takes us inside the space that will be at the center of the political world on Tuesday night.

Debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the debate starting at 9 p.m.

It will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

Click here for more on what you need to know about the debate.



