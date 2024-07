Thrift store in Brewerytown turns second chances into fashionable finds

Community Thrift is turning second chances into fashionable finds for those in recovery or coming out of incarceration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new thrift store officially opened its doors Friday in Brewerytown.

Christie Ileto gives us a first look inside.