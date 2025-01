Philly Gives: ACLAMO has served Montco for 50 years

From educational program to food access, the list of social services and programs at ACLAMO is long.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- They've been serving the Latino community in Montgomery County for almost five decades.

Now "Philly Gives," a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits, is helping them turn resources into a longer list of possibilities.

Christie Ileto has their story.

For more about Philly Gives, visit phillygives.org.