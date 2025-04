Popcorn Park Animal Refuge giving animals a second lease on life

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River, New Jersey, is giving animals a second lease on life.

FORKED RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- A second lease on life for animals in need of a home.

That's the mission of Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, located in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The sanctuary is home to abandoned, injured or abused exotic and farmland animals and is open daily to the public.



Popcorn Park is located in Forked River, less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.



Action News photojournalist Tom Kretschmer takes us there in this edition of One Tank Trips.