How should Harris and Trump prep for debate in Philadelphia?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first, and possibly only, presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is being held in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It airs at 9 p.m. on 6abc.

It's also a time to study one's opponent, look for weaknesses and to study one's own tendencies.

Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are doing some or all of that this week.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell spoke to Republican strategist Farah Jimenez and Democratic strategist Neil Oxman about what both candidates need to do before the matchup.

