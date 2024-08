SEPTA Spotlight: Officer Randolph on mission to make the subway satisfying

SEPTA Police Officer Jon Randolph works the beat beneath the street on the Broad Street Line. And as Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer shows us, he's on a mission to make the subway satisfying.

SEPTA Police Officer Jon Randolph works the beat beneath the street on the Broad Street Line. And as Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer shows us, he's on a mission to make the subway satisfying.

SEPTA Police Officer Jon Randolph works the beat beneath the street on the Broad Street Line. And as Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer shows us, he's on a mission to make the subway satisfying.

SEPTA Police Officer Jon Randolph works the beat beneath the street on the Broad Street Line. And as Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer shows us, he's on a mission to make the subway satisfying.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to public transit, you often only hear the complaints.

An officer is doing his part to make it an experience worthy of compliments.



SEPTA Police Officer Jon Randolph works the beat beneath the street on the Broad Street Line.



And as Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer shows us, he's on a mission to make the subway satisfying.

Watch this latest edition of SEPTa Spotlight in the video player above.