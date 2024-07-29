Surgeon at Nemours Children's Hospital shares personal, professional journey with cleft lip

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Cleft and craniofacial conditions are some of the most common congenital abnormalities in the world.

It's Dr. E.J. Caterson's mission to help children with these conditions.

Caterson is a humanitarian with Operation Smile and is now the chief of plastic surgery at Nemours Children's Hospital.

He told Action News his goal to raise awareness became much more personal with the birth of his youngest child, Charlie, who was born with a cleft lip.

Watch the video above to learn more about Caterson's journey.