Changing the game: Temple alum creates Black crosswords

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple graduate Juliana Pache noticed mainstream crosswords weren't inclusive enough.

She saw the gaps in the grid and filled them with Black culture.

So she started rewriting the rules with a mini online crossword of her own. It's becoming so popular, that she's turning clues into chapters with a two-book deal.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more.