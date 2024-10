Action News anchor Brian Taff's full interview with VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz is in the midst of a three-day, five-state swing looking to peel away any votes possible in places where, right now, this election is a dead heat.

As he makes the case for himself and Kamala Harris, he sat down with Action News anchor Brian Taff for a candid conversation about the state of this race.