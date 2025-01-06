Winter storm, snow makes for slushy roads in Delaware

Snow covered roads in less than two hours on Monday, with Delaware expected to get the most of it in the tri-state area.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Coffee, gas and back in the house is the plan for several drivers Monday morning as the winter storm moves in. but there are also many others who have to be out in the weather a lot longer today.

Snow covered roads in less than two hours on Monday, with Delaware expected to get the most of it in the tri-state area. It didn't take long to stick in Claymont, Delaware at the Pennsylvania border.

Some drivers are taking it slow.

"Me? I'm a little daredevil so I like to have fun in it," said Daniel Adamek, from Chichester, Pennsylvania.

Adamek is driving a big truck made for this type of weather. He says he might end up not have to work for the snow day but others we spoke with have to go in.

"I got to go to work and then after work, we'll see how bad it is to get home," said Andrew Keener, from Wilmington.

"The roads were pretty crazy this morning, so I had to drive real slow. I got to drive this big truck for work, so I got to drive even slower," said Carl Pilkington, of Chichester.

Pilkington says he was caught off guard about how the storm was forecasted to bring lots of snow to certain areas, especially Delaware.

"I knew it was going to snow. I didn't think it was going to be this bad but it came down pretty good," he said.

"We were driving on the road and it was a little bit slippery so we had to be careful, but I'm just trying to go back to college right now," said Jamoni Turner-Jones, from Claymont.

Jamoni Turner was headed south to Delaware State University in Dover, where there's expected to more snow than the rest of the state.

"I'm definitely ready for the activities but the snow itself, no," she said.

DelDOT crews are working to make sure primary roads are passable and will then move on to the less busy streets.

The brined roads are already turning the snow into slush.

