With breast cancer on the rise, here's how women can protect themselves

Rates are rising 1% a year, even faster in women under 50 and Americans and Pacific Islanders, studies show.

Breast cancer is on the rise among American women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Experts say there are steps any woman can take to protect her health, however.

Research also suggests Black women under 30 die at twice the rate of Caucasian women.

Action News' Gray Hall spoke with Surgeon Melissa Lazar of Jefferson Health, who says prevention efforts should start early.

