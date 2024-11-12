24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
World War II veteran Richard Young captures history through lens of a camera

ByTodd Haas WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 4:20AM
NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Sometimes, the best way that history can be told is through the lens of a camera.

No one knows that better than one veteran who not only watched history unfold, but documented it along the way.

During his time in the Navy, veteran Richard Young captured some of the most raw and powerful moments of World War II.

Courtesy: Richard Young
Young served in the U.S. Navy Pacific from 1943 to 1946 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Tokyo, Japan.

By using his photography, Young was able to tell the story of World War II from his perspective.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas was able to get Young in front of the camera to learn more about his journey.

Watch the video above to learn more.

