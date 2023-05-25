Vietnam Veteran giving back to those who also served through health and fitness nonprofit Victor Six

Vietnam veteran David Christian was recently inducted into the National Military Officers Hall of Fame and is giving back to those who also served.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Retired U.S. Army Captain David A. Christian is known for his military heroism.

"I was with the Rangers at first in Vietnam, then I took over a recon outfit," he said.

His code name was Victor Six.

"If you're a six, that means you're a commander. Victor was the code name for recon," he said.

Christian joined the military right out of high school.

"I was 20 when I made captain. I was 18 when I was commissioned an officer," he said.

Christian was highly decorated for his two tours in Vietnam and was recently inducted into the National Military Officers Hall of Fame.

"I'm smiling because I got a chance," he said of a photo of himself.

Christian says because he got the gift of living longer, he wanted to help people. He's been a veteran's advocate and activist ever since.

He founded a health and fitness nonprofit called Victor Six. He says the philosophy of the organization is, "a strong body fuels a strong mind."

It's a 12-week program that runs three times a year at the Newtown Athletic Club in Newtown, Bucks County.

Christian says service members from any branch of the military can join Victor Six and they become "part of the family."

"We have people from their 20s to their 80s," he said.

It is free for active military and honorably discharged veterans.

He says since everybody is different, they evaluate individuals to see what their needs are in the gym. There are five trainers, including volunteer personal trainer Glady Reyes-Diaz.

"Our job is to make sure that they have proper form and that they're safe," she said.

"Just like war, you can't do it yourself," said Christian.

He says as veterans age, they need assistance to maintain their health and independence.

"If they get some muscle tone, they get oxygen in their blood, we feel good," said Christian.

Vietnam Army Veteran Ronald Brand says Victor Six helped with his weight loss goals. He lost 90 pounds through the program.

"The camaraderie of the military people together, working together, it's great," said Brand.

Christian says the mental health of veterans is just as important as the physical work. One of the goals of the organization is suicide prevention.

"We want suicides to go down," he said.

On Tuesday and Thursday nights, Christian is typically doing a workout right alongside his fellow veterans. He says it helps to "show them we're one of them."

"We have them here sweating, working out, and feeling happy. When they leave, they're all smiling," he said.

Christian says he wants to ensure that these veterans can make their whole life, "an enjoyable life."

For more information:

David A. Christian - War Hero, Veteran and Businessman

Victor Six Health and Fitness Organization

Newtown Athletic Club