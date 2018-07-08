Vigil held for victims of Delaware car crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3720953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of 1 adult, 4 children killed in Townsend, Delaware crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News Mornings on July 7, 2018.

A vigil was held Saturday night for the five family members from North Jersey that were killed in a car crash in Delaware.People gathered in Teaneck, New Jersey to remember the Trinidad family.61-year-old Audie Trinidad was killed on Friday, along with his daughters -- 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Dana, and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.Audie's 53-year-old wife survived that crash and is in the hospital with serious injuries.The family was traveling home from vacation when a pick-up truck crossed the median on Route 1 in Townsend, and collided with their mini-van.------