PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roughly 50 people released pink and white balloons in memory of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car last week in West Philadelphia.Family and friends say the body of Markeya Green, 35, was found last Tuesday inside a vehicle on the 5500 block of Merion Avenue. A police source also identified the victim as Green.An employee of Superior Automotive was cleaning up outside when he smelled a foul odor and discovered Green's body in the trunk of a silver Dodge Charger.It's still unclear how and when Green died and no arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.