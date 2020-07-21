Woman's body found in trunk of vehicle in West Philadelphia: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6327598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene after a body was found in a vehicle on July 21, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.The discovery was made around 2:20 p.m. on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue.Action News has learned that an employee of Superior Automotive was cleaning up outside when he smelled a foul odor and discovered the body in the trunk."I got a call from an employee saying he found a body. I thought he was joking," said Joe Swan with Superior Automotive.Police confirm the body of a female was found in the trunk of a silver Dodge Charger, but officials could not provide any further details on the age or race of the victim.It's still unclear how long the body was in the vehicle. Workers tell Action News that they smelled foul odors on Sunday but didn't think much of it.No weapon was found at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.