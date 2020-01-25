vine street expressway

Deadly crash on Vine Street Expressway early Saturday kills 1, injures 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A collision between two vehicles on the Vine Street Expressway has killed one person and injured two others early Saturday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Vine Street Expressway near the exit ramp to the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Officials said the impact of the crash caused one person to be ejected from the car onto the Vine Street Expressway. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with numerous injuries and are listed in serious condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.
