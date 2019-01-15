It's was a particularly violent night on the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday, with at least two murders, occurring just hours apart.The latest occurred at 8:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street in North Philadelphia.Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the head and chest, possibly by multiple gunmen.A man was also gunned down on the streets of South Philadelphia Tuesday night.Police said the victim in his 20's was shot in the face just before 7 p.m. outside of a Chinese restaurant at 20th and Snyder streets.He died on arrival at the hospital.Police did not have a motive for the murder.------