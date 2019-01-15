PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's was a particularly violent night on the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday, with at least two murders, occurring just hours apart.
The latest occurred at 8:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street in North Philadelphia.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the head and chest, possibly by multiple gunmen.
A man was also gunned down on the streets of South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Police said the victim in his 20's was shot in the face just before 7 p.m. outside of a Chinese restaurant at 20th and Snyder streets.
He died on arrival at the hospital.
Police did not have a motive for the murder.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps