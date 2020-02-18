Food & Drink

Must-Visit Black-Owned Restaurants for black history month and all year round

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Visit Philly compiled a list of 28 of their favorite black-owned restaurants for soul food, dessert and more.

Jeannette Reyes was happy to dive into the menu options at five of those places, making stops at restaurants all over the region.

Check out Visit Philly's entire list at here.

Baby Buns at the Bourse | The Bourse
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
609-200-2301

Green Soul | Facebook
1410 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, Pa.19130
215-660-9600

Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
215-883-0960

Tastie's
1214 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-477-0281

Miss Tootsie's |Facebook
1312 South St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-731-9045
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi soul foodfyi phillyfoodblack historyblack history month
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News