Man dead after pedestrian crash along Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a pedestrian crash along Broad Street in Philadelphia on Saturday.

It happened just after 1 p.m. along the 700 block of North Broad Street.

Police say a silver 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling northbound.

The vehicle then allegedly struck a pedestrian, identified by authorities as Visva Varathakumar.

Investigators say Varathakumar was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

He reportedly landed on the hood of the car after the crash.

Varathakumar was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police have not yet stated whether charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the police.