Disney World

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration stretches beyond the parks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary stretches beyond the parks

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a party that lasts 18 months long - and the fun is not just happening at the four theme parks in Orlando.

From the resort hotels, to the high seas - everywhere there's Disney, there's a way to be a part of the World's Most Magical Celebration.

Mickey and Friends are marking the golden occasion all aglow in EARidescent new outfits, sparkling for this 50th anniversary.

The parks are all decked out for the celebration - and so are the resorts. If you haven't visited Disney's Contemporary Resort in a while, it's undergone a SUPER makeover, with a Monorail motif.

Park icons sparkle and shine for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
"Every night our four parks at Walt Disney World will transform into Beacons of Magic, and our park icons will have their own EARidescent glow," says WDW ambassador Raevon Redding.


"Ever since 1971, that Monorail has come right through this building," said Jennifer Brunner, Senior Manager of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World. "It's so unique. We've also made the room a bit 'Incredible.'"

Incredible as in THE Incredibles!

From the bedding, to the drawers, to the closets and more - check for Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, Violet, Dash, Jack Jack and their Super Suits.

Downstairs, there's a brand new restaurant called Steakhouse 71.

"That was inspired by the opening year of the hotel and inspired by Walt and some of his favorites," said Brunner.

New spectaculars and more for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary
The Most Magical Place on Earth is getting even more magical.


Around all 27 Walt Disney World resorts, keep an eye out for your favorite friends!

"There are now going to be characters strolling around the resorts and they might be in their fabulous EARidescent 50th attire," said Brunner.

You can also take a magical trip on the high seas, on board the brand new Disney Wish, the latest ship on the Disney Cruise Line. It sets sail June 9, 2022.

"In the Grand Hall, Cinderella will welcome us aboard," said Daniel Cowan from Disney Cruise Line.

On the Wish, you'll find new attractions, water slides and character dining from the World of Marvel, to our "Frozen" friends in Arendelle.

EPCOT's Transformation: New restaurant, rides, and much more
Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebrations are in full swing and when you visit EPCOT, you'll see a lot of changes - from new rides to attractions and big shows, there's a full transformation underway.


"In here, guests will be celebrating Anna and Kristoff's engagement," said Cowan. "We're having a party, and we truly are here to celebrate."

Head to our family of streaming apps for all of our adventures in Orlando and a first look at all of the new restaurants, rides and more.

We are also giving away a 3-night Walt Disney World vacation to celebrate the 50th anniversary. To enter, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridavacationhoteldisneyrestaurantcruise shipdisney world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney's holiday specials returns to ABC with star-studded lineup
Disney surprises principal with trip of a lifetime
Walt Disney World gears up for the holiday season
Get a sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Man fatally hit by stray bullet inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News