Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary celebration stretches beyond the parks

From the resort hotels, to the high seas - everywhere there's Disney, there's a way to be a part of the World's Most Magical Celebration.
Mickey and Friends are marking the golden occasion all aglow in EARidescent new outfits, sparkling for this 50th anniversary.
The parks are all decked out for the celebration - and so are the resorts. If you haven't visited Disney's Contemporary Resort in a while, it's undergone a SUPER makeover, with a Monorail motif.
"Ever since 1971, that Monorail has come right through this building," said Jennifer Brunner, Senior Manager of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World. "It's so unique. We've also made the room a bit 'Incredible.'"
Incredible as in THE Incredibles!
From the bedding, to the drawers, to the closets and more - check for Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, Violet, Dash, Jack Jack and their Super Suits.
Downstairs, there's a brand new restaurant called Steakhouse 71.
"That was inspired by the opening year of the hotel and inspired by Walt and some of his favorites," said Brunner.
Around all 27 Walt Disney World resorts, keep an eye out for your favorite friends!
"There are now going to be characters strolling around the resorts and they might be in their fabulous EARidescent 50th attire," said Brunner.
You can also take a magical trip on the high seas, on board the brand new Disney Wish, the latest ship on the Disney Cruise Line. It sets sail June 9, 2022.
"In the Grand Hall, Cinderella will welcome us aboard," said Daniel Cowan from Disney Cruise Line.
On the Wish, you'll find new attractions, water slides and character dining from the World of Marvel, to our "Frozen" friends in Arendelle.
"In here, guests will be celebrating Anna and Kristoff's engagement," said Cowan. "We're having a party, and we truly are here to celebrate."
