NJ student among kids across country invited to Disney Dreamers Academy

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- It's a chance to go behind the scenes at the most magical place on Earth: Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A very special group of kids is there this week for the 17th year of the Disney Dreamers Academy. The mentorship program hopes to inspire kids to achieve their dreams.

"You are here at Walt Disney World, the most magical place on earth," said Tracey Powell, the Walt Disney Company Consumer Insight, Measurement, Analytics Senior Vice President.

The 2024 Class of the Disney Dreamers Academy is made up of 100 kids who were selected from across the country, including Reyna Mazza from Cumberland County Technical School in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

"I am really excited and partially still can't believe I'm here," said Mazza.

It's the opportunity of a lifetime as Disney Dreamers Academy connects the kids to professionals and even celebrities like comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley, who broadcast his show live from the Disney Dreamers Academy festivities at Walt Disney World Resorts.

"I am so inspired," said Smiley. "I'm so happy for these kids. I wish stuff like this was available when I was growing up."

With a focus on youth in African American and under-represented communities, the goal is to foster their dreams with career-building workshops, networking and mentorship connections.

"To help them not only take a look at what they may be interested in but open their minds up to other opportunities," said Powell.

The kids became the center of the celebration when with a parade in the Magic Kingdom on Thursday afternoon.

"We give them an opportunity to just pause and be a guest and enjoy the parks and do what they want to do," said Powell.

Mazza is a sign language interpreter who uses her skills to help the hearing impaired experience theater shows. It's a passion she hopes to make a career.

"Theatre can help inspire people to do other things," she said, "and if you can't have that, you can't have like a way to see all the beautiful things that can happen."

The four days of Disney Dreamers Academy are all about giving kids the inspiration to achieve their goals by showing them what happens when they dare to dream.

Disney is the parent company of 6ABC