Man charged with murder in February stabbing at South Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly February stabbing at a South Philadelphia Wawa.

According to officials, Walter Robbins, 55, of the 1900 block of Woodstock Street, is charged with murder, robbery and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Roger B. Segal.

Investigators say Segal, 49, went into the Wawa on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 14 to order a sandwich. He then allegedly told a security guard he was cold and wanted to wait in his car.

Sources said surveillance video shows he was in distress, and that Segal kept going in and out of the store while checking his injury.

Investigators assume he may not have realized how severe the wound was.

About two hours later, customers alerted a security guard that someone needed to check on Segal, who was still in his vehicle.

Fire and EMS crews broke the back driver's side window to gain access to the SUV, police said.

According to police, Segal had a stab wound in his abdomen and was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details about the crime were not made available.
