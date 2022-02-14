stabbing

Police: Man fatally stabbed in South Philadelphia Wawa parking lot

Police said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the store on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died Monday morning after he was stabbed outside a South Philadelphia Wawa store, police said.

According to police, the stabbing happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the store on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The victim was stabbed in the lower abdomen and was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he died, police said.

Police are now using store cameras to get a better description of a possible suspect and motive.

The investigation is ongoing.
