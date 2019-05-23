Wanted man agrees to surrender if mugshot gets Facebook likes, police say

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WPVI) -- It is a most unusual way to track down a suspect.Police in Connecticut said a suspect claims he will turn himself in if his mugshot gets 15,000 likes on Facebook.Jose Simms is wanted in Torrington, Connecticut for seven failures to appear in court.Simms offered to surrender for likes, on the police department's Facebook page.Police still want anyone who may know where Simms is to call them, in which case they won't wait for Facebook likes.