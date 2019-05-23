Wanted man agrees to surrender if mugshot gets Facebook likes, police say

Fugitive says will surrender if mugshot receives enough Facebook likes: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 23, 2019

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WPVI) -- It is a most unusual way to track down a suspect.

Police in Connecticut said a suspect claims he will turn himself in if his mugshot gets 15,000 likes on Facebook.

Jose Simms is wanted in Torrington, Connecticut for seven failures to appear in court.

Simms offered to surrender for likes, on the police department's Facebook page.

Police still want anyone who may know where Simms is to call them, in which case they won't wait for Facebook likes.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Severe Storms Likely Late Today and This Evening
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Armed suspects steal car from Center City couple
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
ATF investigating explosion in Bethlehem
#143DayinPA: Day of Kindness in honor of Mister Rogers
Summer job opportunities abound at the Jersey Shore
Show More
Troubleshooters: The battle over a father's estate
Hazmat situation partially shuts down Lehigh Valley hospital
Suspect wanted for allegedly attacking woman in Northfield
California police defend using spit mask on boy
Cole Hamels asks Phillies for David Montgomery memorial patch
More TOP STORIES News