Wanted man found hiding in trunk at Pa. auction center

PENN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Workers at a wholesale auto auction center in Lancaster County had quite the shock when they discovered a man hiding in the trunk of a car.

Police say 25-year-old Leon Parks was found inside a Dodge Challenger at Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township.

Officers say the car had been shipped from New York City for resale.

A worker found Parks when he opened the trunk to take a picture of it.

Parks was treated and released from the hospital.

He's being held at the Lancaster County Prison until he can be sent back to New York where he's wanted for parole violations and weapons charges.

At this point, police are not saying how he ended up in the trunk, or how long he was there.
