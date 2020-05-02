City officials warn the public, continue social distancing measures outdoors amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the recent trend in warm weather, many people are taking advantage of the sun and getting outside. However, city officials say it's important to still practice social distancing measures.Brian Heilman of Center City said, "I waited till about what 3 o' clock to come out so there would be less people. I've learned from trying to run along the river that it can get a little crowded."Saturday, crowds of people packed along Kelly Drive and many around the Philadelphia Art Museum. With the warm weather, city officials expect large crowds to be out, but they also expect people to keep their social distance from one another.Recently seen city billboards display "stay at home" messaging with an audio recorded message from Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw."For us, as a family we limit our outings as one outing a day and the kids all have their child-size masks," said Benjamin Leavenworth of Washington Square.Many city dwellers say it's nice to see the sun Saturday after being cooped up in their apartments all week working from home."Being such a nice day out where it's like not too warm, it's actually perfect weather. I think they're doing pretty well for what I've seen so far," said Nate Fonseka of Fishtown.Experts say It's okay to get outside for your mental health but stresses the importance of social distancing. Not only sitting at a park but also running by people.