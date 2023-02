An Action News viewer recorded the arrival of fire trucks as smoke billowed from the condo complex.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of York Road.

The fire damaged several units at the Saxony Manor Condominiums and two people had to be hospitalized.

Their conditions have not been released.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots, but said the fire was under control.