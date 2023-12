Police looking to identify 2 thieves accused of breaking into car at Warminster Twp. Planet Fitness

WARMINSTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Bucks County hope the public can help identify two theft suspects.

Officers say the men broke into a car at Planet Fitness on December 15.

The Warminster Township Police Department released surveillance photos of the duo.

Police say they got away with a debit card, which they used at nearby businesses to purchase gift cards.

