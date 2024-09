Suspect wanted for stealing nearly $400 worth of DVDs from Barnes and Noble at Neshaminy Mall

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A thief in Bucks County is wanted after police say he stole nearly $400 worth of DVDs from a Barnes and Noble.

Police say surveillance pictures show the suspect carrying a Target bag while inside the store at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem on April 21.

Authorities say he left the store around 7 p.m. with $390 worth of DVDs.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call police at 215-633-3719.