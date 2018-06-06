Photo of burned baby is warning from fire department about hot water from garden hose

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WPVI) --
Emergency officials in Las Vegas showed a photo of a baby scalded by hot water to warn parents not to let kids play with a garden hose left out in the sun.

KTRK-TV reports, the photo is actually from an incident in Arizona that happened in 2016 when a toddler was badly burned by hot water from a garden hose.

The 9-month-old suffered second-degree burns.

According to a report by KPHO, the boy's mother was filling up the kiddie pool and accidentally sprayed him when she turned on the hose.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue shared the photo on Monday to remind folks that direct sunlight during the summer can heat the water inside the hose to 130 - 140 degrees.
They suggest letting the water flow out of the hose a few minutes to cool down before using it.


