Washington Avenue road closures go into effect Monday: What you should know

The first phase involves removing the old asphalt. That begins Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temporary street closures will go into effect Monday as work gets underway on a major thoroughfare in South Philadelphia.

The Washington Avenue Repaving and Improvement Project will be done in four separate phases.

Officials say Washington Avenue will be shut down from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. from 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue.

Phase one could take up to two months.