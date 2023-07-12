Investigators say the fleeing driver ran a red light and hit a 13-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Driver kills Philly man after fleeing Secret Service near National Mall in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old man from Philadelphia died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, officers tried to stop a driver for expired registration at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the driver indicated that they would stop, but then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street Northwest.

Investigators say the driver then ran a red light and hit a 13-year-old girl and a 75-year-old man in the intersection before fleeing the scene.

The 75-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken to George Washington University Hospital where he died.

Park Police confirm to ABC News the 13-year-old sustained minor lacerations and was treated at the scene.

Authorities have not provided a description of the vehicle.

The driver was last seen traveling southbound on 17th Street.

"Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family," said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

