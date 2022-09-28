This is one of the best kiteboarding spots in the country!

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- There is a growing community of kiteboarders in the Houston area and they have found a new home. Phil Midler owns the Houston Kiteboarding shop in Texas City. For years, Midler and his staff taught kiteboarding off the levee near the Texas City Dike, but that land is controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and nothing is allowed to be built there. Recently, Midler and his business partner Todd Jones discovered an 8.5 acre plot of land just north of the levee that they could buy.

"Were riding out here and here's this property sitting here." said Jones. "It's been sitting here for 50 years doing nothing."

The pair is working to add all the amenities needed to turn the land in to one of the premier wind and water sport destinations on the planet. The 300-member strong Houston Kiteboard Club already makes the spot its home base and is working to add more members. "Anyone can do it!" said Midler. "Fitness non-issue, age non-issue, you know." The group says people don't realize how good the kiteboarding is in the Houston area and that people fly from all over the world to check it out.