Wawa makes changes to self-service, hours amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New temporary safety measures are in place at Wawa locations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The changes went into effect Friday morning and it didn't take long for customers in Malvern to notice a difference.
"You couldn't get your own coffee. They were giving it to you, which was kind of neat. Couldn't get fountain sodas, but you could still order your food," explained Frank Pizzi of Aston.
Wawa is temporarily adjusting self-service coffee. If you are looking for coffee, a Wawa associate will now serve the coffee to you.
"Employees are sort of acting like baristas," described Ellis Siegel of Malvern.
All other self-service drinks, including fountain beverages, Icees, cappuccinos, and iced coffee, are temporarily suspended.
Wawa will individually bag all bakery products for customers.
"First thing I noticed was the pastries, which I normally get, where you just take a little tissue, put it into the bag- now each donut is individually wrapped," Siegel remarked.
Wawa is adjusting store hours and all stores stores will close between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning, sanitation and stocking.
Andrew Bernhardt of Northeast Philadelphia said, "They gotta do what they gotta do. In the end if we're all safer, it's better."
Wawa says they'll continue to evaluate the best way to operate their stores.
"Wawa remains committed to delivering our purpose of fulfilling lives every day and will continue to monitor the way we operate and make adjustments as needed," the company said.
