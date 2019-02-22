Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair

Four people barged into a Wawa in Philadelphia and attacked the employees inside, biting one and macing another, police say.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Wawa at Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.Police say two men and two women, ages 19 and 20, walked into the store, began stealing products and knocking other items to the ground.That's when the three Wawa employees called police. An altercation then occurred between the suspects and the employees.Police say one male employee was bit and another male employee was maced. A female employee suffered a cut to her lip.As the suspects were attempting to leave in a maroon vehicle parked in the lot, police arrived at the Wawa. The four suspects were placed under arrest.Items including a Mountain Dew bottle, a Snapple, and a basket of chips could be seen still inside the vehicle as it remained in the parking lot hours after the arrest.The two male employees were taken to Nazareth Hospital for treatment. The female employee was taken to police headquarters to give a statement and then to the hospital.-----