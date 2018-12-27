Police have evacuated a Wawa in Hatfield, Montgomery County after a suspicious device was found Thursday night.
It happened after 8 p.m. at the store located on Bethlehem Pike and Walnut Street.
Police are using a robot to remove the device.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsHatfield Township
pennsylvania newsHatfield Township