Wawa evacuated after suspicious device found in Montgomery County

Wawa evacuated after suspicious device found in Montco. Chopper 6 was over the scene in Hatfield, Montgomery County on December 27, 2018.

Police have evacuated a Wawa in Hatfield, Montgomery County after a suspicious device was found Thursday night.

It happened after 8 p.m. at the store located on Bethlehem Pike and Walnut Street.

Police are using a robot to remove the device.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

