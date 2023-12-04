Block in Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to device found inside home

A block in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia was evacuated on Sunday night due to a device found inside a local residence.

Officers responded to the scene for a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A block in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia was evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious device was found inside a local residence.

The incident involved the bomb squad, police K-9s and an investigation that stretched from the afternoon into the overnight hours.

Officers responded to the the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.

However, once police were inside the property, officers say they found a cardboard box with what appeared to be fuses coming out of it, prompting an evacuation of the block. The bomb squad was also notified, authorities say.

K-9s were seen sniffing around the sidewalk as the property was taped off and investigators were seen confiscating a large drum that is said to contain a chemical liquid.

While neighbors told Action News about their concerns, police have released very few details about what was discovered inside the home.

The scene cleared by 1 a.m.

No further information has been released about the incident or person involved.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker