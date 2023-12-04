Block in Philadelphia neighborhood evacuated due to device found inside home

Officers responded to the scene for a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A block in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia was evacuated on Sunday night after a suspicious device was found inside a local residence.
The incident involved the bomb squad, police K-9s and an investigation that stretched from the afternoon into the overnight hours.
Officers responded to the the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a person with a gun.
However, once police were inside the property, officers say they found a cardboard box with what appeared to be fuses coming out of it, prompting an evacuation of the block. The bomb squad was also notified, authorities say.
K-9s were seen sniffing around the sidewalk as the property was taped off and investigators were seen confiscating a large drum that is said to contain a chemical liquid.
While neighbors told Action News about their concerns, police have released very few details about what was discovered inside the home.
The scene cleared by 1 a.m.
No further information has been released about the incident or person involved.
